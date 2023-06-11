Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.21 Million Stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,765 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $1,214,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 105.4% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 76 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Tyler Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 136.7% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 116 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 2,360.0% in the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 123 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam acquired a new position in shares of Tyler Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

Shares of TYL stock opened at $388.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $380.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $344.80. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $281.11 and a one year high of $425.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.19 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.01). Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.31% and a return on equity of 9.02%. The company had revenue of $471.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $473.66 million. On average, analysts expect that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TYL. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Tyler Technologies from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $376.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their target price on Tyler Technologies from $365.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $435.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tyler Technologies

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,372,623.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 4,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $379.41, for a total transaction of $1,861,006.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,249,850. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.78, for a total transaction of $2,749,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 39,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,372,623.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,743 shares of company stock worth $8,617,334 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.