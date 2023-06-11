Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.25 Million Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) by 26.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,295 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $1,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Crown Castle by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,182 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,264,000 after buying an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Natixis boosted its position in shares of Crown Castle by 622.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 237,776 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,255,000 after purchasing an additional 204,866 shares in the last quarter. Seeyond grew its stake in Crown Castle by 121.8% during the fourth quarter. Seeyond now owns 23,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 13,076 shares during the period. Ossiam increased its holdings in Crown Castle by 469.9% in the fourth quarter. Ossiam now owns 23,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,185,000 after purchasing an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Crown Castle by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 6,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $848,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CCI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $143.00 to $136.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Crown Castle from $152.00 to $149.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. TheStreet lowered Crown Castle from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Crown Castle from $159.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Crown Castle from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.56.

Crown Castle Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:CCI opened at $113.96 on Friday. Crown Castle Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.22 and a 52 week high of $184.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $49.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.52 and a beta of 0.65.

Crown Castle (NYSE:CCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by ($0.88). Crown Castle had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Crown Castle Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Crown Castle Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $1.565 dividend. This represents a $6.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Crown Castle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 162.18%.

Insider Activity at Crown Castle

In related news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $118.00 per share, with a total value of $118,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,819,088. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Christopher Levendos sold 14,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.04, for a total value of $1,795,106.88. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $590,306.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 24,472 shares of company stock worth $3,012,757. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Crown Castle

Crown Castle, Inc is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the Towers and Fiber segments. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

