Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.36 Million Stake in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,533 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,219 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of RMD. Natixis raised its holdings in ResMed by 1,196.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 116,907 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $24,332,000 after buying an additional 107,889 shares during the period. Seeyond lifted its position in ResMed by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 7,864 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter worth $118,000. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in ResMed by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 28,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,844,000 after purchasing an additional 549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of ResMed by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 252,879 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $52,632,000 after purchasing an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total value of $1,174,441.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other ResMed news, CEO Michael J. Farrell sold 5,675 shares of ResMed stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.95, for a total transaction of $1,174,441.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 436,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $90,416,455. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.14, for a total transaction of $309,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 258,026 shares in the company, valued at $53,189,479.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,451 shares of company stock valued at $7,257,717 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ResMed Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RMD shares. StockNews.com upgraded ResMed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. UBS Group started coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $290.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of ResMed in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $263.43.

NYSE:RMD opened at $213.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.37 billion, a PE ratio of 36.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.48. ResMed Inc. has a 1-year low of $194.30 and a 1-year high of $247.65. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $224.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. ResMed had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 25.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is 29.98%.

About ResMed

ResMed, Inc engages in providing digital health and cloud-connected medical devices. Its digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD, and other chronic diseases. The firm operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software as a Service segments.

Featured Stories

