Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 65.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,832 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $1,375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on COF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $104.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Capital One Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group lowered Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $94.20 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Capital One Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.66.

NYSE:COF opened at $111.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $83.93 and a twelve month high of $123.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by ($1.49). Capital One Financial had a net margin of 14.33% and a return on equity of 10.90%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.62 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 12.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.55%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Mark Daniel Mouadeb sold 469 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $51,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,396 shares in the company, valued at $1,803,560. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.27% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Credit Card segment includes domestic consumer and small business card lending, and international card lending businesses.

