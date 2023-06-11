Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,970 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,153 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Zeit Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Zeit Capital LLC now owns 12,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,407,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 7,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 47.3% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.7 %
VBK opened at $222.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.90 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $186.95 and a 1 year high of $237.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $215.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $213.73.
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile
Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.
