Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.40 Million Stock Position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO) by 56.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 61,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 81,599 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter valued at about $6,846,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the fourth quarter worth about $531,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Cameco by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,289 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new position in Cameco during the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Cameco by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 193,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,380,000 after purchasing an additional 47,578 shares during the last quarter. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Up 0.5 %

CCJ opened at $30.76 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.64, a current ratio of 7.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $13.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.07, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.95. Cameco Co. has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.95.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Cameco

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Cameco to C$50.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cameco from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th.

(Get Rating)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Get Rating) (TSE:CCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.