Bessemer Group Inc. Has $1.46 Million Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,398 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 389 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $1,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DIA opened at $339.27 on Friday. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $286.62 and a 12 month high of $348.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $335.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $334.24.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

