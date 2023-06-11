Bessemer Group Inc. Increases Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 19.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,591 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,210 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $1,364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $761,934,000 after buying an additional 3,051,035 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 108.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,720,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984,458 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Moderna by 67.3% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,105,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,978,000 after purchasing an additional 847,329 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 21.1% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,128,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,611,000 after purchasing an additional 371,311 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth approximately $33,873,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink cut shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $111.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Moderna from $185.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Moderna from $127.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.13.

Moderna Price Performance

MRNA opened at $123.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.99 billion, a PE ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $136.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $159.42. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.26.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.77) by $1.96. Moderna had a net margin of 31.77% and a return on equity of 25.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 69.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Moderna

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total value of $33,342.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.37, for a total transaction of $33,342.50. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,630,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,490,726.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,500,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 431,850 shares of company stock valued at $61,018,813. 15.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

Featured Stories

