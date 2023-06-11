Bessemer Group Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,796 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,148 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alibaba Group by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

Alibaba Group stock opened at $85.50 on Friday. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a fifty-two week low of $58.01 and a fifty-two week high of $125.84. The stock has a market cap of $226.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $143.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $175.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.69.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing technology infrastructure and marketing reach. It operates through the following business segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others segments.

