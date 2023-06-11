Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 19,211 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Get Rating) by 300.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,615 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,211 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Motco increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 485 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JDM Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 116.1% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF stock opened at $56.27 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $44.42 and a 52 week high of $56.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.08.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 21st were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

