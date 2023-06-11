Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 2,225 Shares of The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,250 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,225 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Middleby were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Middleby by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,673,798 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $359,112,000 after acquiring an additional 230,442 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Middleby by 5.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,826,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,359,000 after purchasing an additional 94,230 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Middleby by 23.4% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,764,287 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,130,000 after purchasing an additional 334,634 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Middleby by 3.7% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,298,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,444,000 after purchasing an additional 45,923 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Middleby by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 769,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $103,088,000 after buying an additional 35,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Get Middleby alerts:

Middleby Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of MIDD stock opened at $141.01 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $140.01 and a 200 day moving average of $143.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The Middleby Co. has a 1-year low of $120.30 and a 1-year high of $162.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Middleby ( NASDAQ:MIDD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.26. Middleby had a return on equity of 18.71% and a net margin of 11.12%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $967.97 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Middleby Co. will post 9.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MIDD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of Middleby from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com began coverage on Middleby in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Benchmark upped their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Middleby from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Middleby from $170.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Middleby presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Middleby

In other Middleby news, Director Chapin Sarah Palisi sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.94, for a total value of $35,235.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,256 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,660.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Middleby

(Get Rating)

The Middleby Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of foodservice equipment. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group, Food Processing Equipment Group, Residential Kitchen Equipment Group, and Corporate and Other. The Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment manufactures, sells, and distributes foodservice equipment for the restaurant and institutional kitchen industry.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MIDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Middleby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middleby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.