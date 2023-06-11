Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,121,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,901,000 after acquiring an additional 617,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of SHY opened at $81.28 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.1971 dividend. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.