Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 398 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 12,939 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 37,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after purchasing an additional 7,122 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $360,000. Resolute Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 37.7% in the 4th quarter. Resolute Financial LLC now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,121,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,901,000 after acquiring an additional 617,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 94.6% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 10,411 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.85% of the company’s stock.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of SHY opened at $81.28 on Friday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $80.48 and a 12-month high of $83.10. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.80.
The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.
