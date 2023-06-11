Bessemer Group Inc. Purchases 4,936 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 30.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,322 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,936 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $1,382,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,208 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 2,795 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,218 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.22% of the company’s stock.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of TD stock opened at $59.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $109.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of $55.43 and a one year high of $72.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $60.00 and its 200 day moving average is $63.27.
Toronto-Dominion Bank Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be paid a $0.709 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.65%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TD has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com lowered Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th. Scotiabank raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toronto-Dominion Bank currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $100.57.
About Toronto-Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).
Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.