Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 25.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in CME Group were worth $1,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CME. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CME Group by 153.3% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CME Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. 85.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on CME shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of CME Group from $201.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $206.00 to $208.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $161.00 price objective on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $213.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.50.

CME Group Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of CME Group stock opened at $184.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.54 and a 12-month high of $212.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.49, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $185.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $181.20.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 55.99% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 8.73 EPS for the current year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.91%.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

