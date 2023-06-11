Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,941 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 56 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $930,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after buying an additional 6,772 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter worth $439,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

Shares of MPWR opened at $501.87 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $462.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $441.92. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $301.69 and a twelve month high of $553.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.79 billion, a PE ratio of 52.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12.

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $2,127,636.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock valued at $18,378,940 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

