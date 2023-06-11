Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,060 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,147,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 70.1% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 805 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Omnicom Group by 27.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 885 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in Omnicom Group by 54.2% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Price Performance

NYSE:OMC opened at $94.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.31 and a 52 week high of $96.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $92.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.83.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

Omnicom Group ( NYSE:OMC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.38 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 41.72% and a net margin of 9.57%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,048.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO John Wren sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.84, for a total transaction of $9,384,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 328,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,821,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $152,575.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,527 shares in the company, valued at $855,048.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Macquarie increased their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.86.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

