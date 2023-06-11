Bessemer Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 31,881 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Rollins Financial bought a new position in Mplx in the 4th quarter worth $219,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Mplx by 617.5% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 15,778 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,579 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new position in Mplx during the fourth quarter valued at $842,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mplx by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 485,959 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,966,000 after purchasing an additional 3,004 shares during the period. 23.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPLX stock opened at $33.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.98. Mplx Lp has a 12-month low of $27.47 and a 12-month high of $35.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Mplx ( NYSE:MPLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 30.74% and a net margin of 34.67%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.25%. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.90%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on MPLX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Mplx from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Mplx from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.60.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

