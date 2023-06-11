Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 116 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,074 shares of the company’s stock after selling 116 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. MFN Partners Management LP increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 1,261,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,081,000 after acquiring an additional 639,701 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 152.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 740,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,038,000 after acquiring an additional 446,839 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 793.4% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 489,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,024,000 after acquiring an additional 434,996 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 701,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,982,000 after buying an additional 401,914 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,305,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $975,198,000 after buying an additional 354,202 shares during the last quarter. 64.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HCA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on HCA Healthcare from $243.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $310.00 to $325.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Mizuho boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $298.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $304.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.17.

Insider Activity

HCA Healthcare Trading Down 0.6 %

In other news, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other HCA Healthcare news, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 4,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.38, for a total value of $1,289,923.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,243 shares in the company, valued at $6,414,436.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP P. Martin Paslick sold 2,539 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $685,530.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,653,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 12,733 shares of company stock worth $3,518,389. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA Healthcare stock opened at $271.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.64. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.47 and a fifty-two week high of $294.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 157.23, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.96 and a 200 day moving average of $258.10.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $4.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.94. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 1,157.58% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $15.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 18.09 earnings per share for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.04%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company engaged in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency care facilities, urgent care facilities, walk-in clinics, diagnostic and imaging centers, radiation and oncology therapy centers, comprehensive rehabilitation and physical therapy centers, physician practices, home health, hospice, outpatient physical therapy home and community-based services providers, and various other facilities.

Featured Articles

