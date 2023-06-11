Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 170 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 170 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIIB. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen during the 3rd quarter valued at $126,000. Ieq Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its stake in Biogen by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 9,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,519,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Biogen by 22.1% in the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Biogen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,738,000. 84.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Biogen

In other Biogen news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Ginger Gregory sold 2,681 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $804,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,544,900. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Priya Singhal sold 91 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.11, for a total value of $25,217.01. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,823.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 3,340 shares of company stock worth $982,911. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen Price Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Biogen from $344.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet cut Biogen from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Biogen from $320.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $328.92.

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $308.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $44.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.18. Biogen Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.54 and a twelve month high of $319.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $299.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $287.04.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The biotechnology company reported $3.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 30.99% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.62 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 15.4 EPS for the current year.

About Biogen

Biogen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and delivering therapies for neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. Its products include TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI and FAMPYRA for the treatment of MS, SPINRAZA for the treatment of SMA, ADUHELM for the treatment of Alzheimer’s disease, and FUMADERM for the treatment of severe plaque psoriasis.

