Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 1,958 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC – Get Rating) by 5.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 33,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $1,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 20.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,443,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $414,674,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628,081 shares during the period. Prana Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Lincoln National by 437.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prana Capital Management LP now owns 880,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,676,000 after acquiring an additional 716,860 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 3,490.0% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 638,871 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,626,000 after acquiring an additional 621,075 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 630.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 691,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,245,000 after acquiring an additional 596,848 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lincoln National by 15.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,005,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,440,000 after purchasing an additional 411,343 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE LNC opened at $23.10 on Friday. Lincoln National Co. has a 1-year low of $18.50 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.20 and a 200-day moving average of $27.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lincoln National ( NYSE:LNC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.03. Lincoln National had a negative return on equity of 17.09% and a negative net margin of 17.97%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.79%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is presently -9.38%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Lincoln National from $36.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on Lincoln National in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Lincoln National from $23.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Lincoln National from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.43.

In other Lincoln National news, Director Gary C. Kelly acquired 7,838 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, for a total transaction of $200,025.76. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,007 shares in the company, valued at $382,978.64. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. It operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

