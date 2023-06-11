Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 2,431 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,630 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 2,431 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,445,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in State Street by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,410,077 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,997,806,000 after purchasing an additional 146,048 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in State Street by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,758,945 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,152,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,681 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in State Street by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,517,455 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $582,069,000 after acquiring an additional 60,433 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP raised its holdings in State Street by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 4,161,803 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $322,831,000 after acquiring an additional 107,361 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in State Street by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,361,661 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $258,747,000 after acquiring an additional 67,370 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

State Street Trading Up 0.5 %

STT opened at $73.91 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $58.62 and a 12 month high of $94.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.64 and a 200 day moving average of $78.56.

State Street Dividend Announcement

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.64 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 18.73%. The company’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 7.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 13th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.41%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.29%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other State Street news, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total value of $812,463.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,778,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 1,814 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total transaction of $123,660.38. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,263,039.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Eric W. Aboaf sold 11,899 shares of State Street stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.28, for a total transaction of $812,463.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 157,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,778,680.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on STT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on State Street from $85.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. UBS Group decreased their price target on State Street from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on State Street in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on State Street from $102.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on State Street from $97.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corp. engages in the provision of financial services to institutional investors. It operates through the Commercial and Financial, and Commercial Real Estate segments. The company was founded in 1792 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Further Reading

