Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 267 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,357 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 267 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,501,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 187.5% in the fourth quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 92 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Public Storage in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Public Storage during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. 77.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

PSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Public Storage has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.00.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

NYSE PSA opened at $286.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $270.13 and a 1-year high of $357.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $292.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $292.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.43 billion, a PE ratio of 12.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.45.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.04%.

About Public Storage

(Get Rating)

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, and Other Items. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.