Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 277 Shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,960 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 277 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Diamondback Energy were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Trust Co. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 366 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,957 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $952,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 31,465 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,304,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Diamondback Energy by 83.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Diamondback Energy by 5.2% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $220,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 89.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Diamondback Energy Price Performance

Diamondback Energy stock opened at $132.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $23.95 billion, a PE ratio of 5.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $135.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $137.95. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $103.71 and a one year high of $168.95.

Diamondback Energy Cuts Dividend

Diamondback Energy ( NASDAQ:FANG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $4.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.33 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Diamondback Energy had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 47.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 18.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 13.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FANG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $200.00 to $186.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Diamondback Energy from $181.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $166.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $182.00 price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $170.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.00.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil, and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FANG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.