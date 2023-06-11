Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 299 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,711 shares of the company’s stock after selling 299 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dakota Wealth Management raised its position in PACCAR by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in PACCAR by 0.7% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 16,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,384,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems grew its holdings in PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Argus downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. OTR Global lowered shares of PACCAR to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on PACCAR from $60.00 to $81.50 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.36.

Shares of PCAR opened at $76.83 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.00. The company has a market cap of $40.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $77.38.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.38%. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.63%.

In related news, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 2,442 shares of PACCAR stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.85, for a total value of $182,783.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $241,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Michael T. Barkley sold 25,072 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.50, for a total transaction of $1,892,936.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 51,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,893,157.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 95,529 shares of company stock worth $7,062,964. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

