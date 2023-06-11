Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 3,092 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,983 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,092 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $1,219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,125,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,277,796,000 after purchasing an additional 489,598 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,357,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $861,765,000 after buying an additional 147,641 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,445,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,678,000 after buying an additional 397,337 shares during the period. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,989,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,543,000 after acquiring an additional 32,406 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have commented on KMB shares. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $134.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $118.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.45.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $134.50 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $108.74 and a 1 year high of $147.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.41.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.35. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 279.42% and a net margin of 9.75%. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total value of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 7,970 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total transaction of $1,156,606.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $709,491.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 3,434 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.26, for a total transaction of $495,388.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 17,229 shares in the company, valued at $2,485,455.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About Kimberly-Clark

(Get Rating)

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

Featured Articles

