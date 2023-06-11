Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 34,628 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Bessemer Group Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 52.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,377 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,628 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $1,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. now owns 41,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 32,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,312,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors lifted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 7,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $48.84 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $49.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.70. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.81 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Announces Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7978 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

