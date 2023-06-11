Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 385 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in APA were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APA. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of APA by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 561 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC bought a new position in APA in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in APA by 117.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its stake in APA by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of APA by 47.3% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

APA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on APA in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of APA from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of APA from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on APA from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on APA from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $46.88.

Shares of APA opened at $33.41 on Friday. APA Co. has a 1-year low of $30.15 and a 1-year high of $50.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.04. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.43, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 3.54.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.84 billion. APA had a return on equity of 158.38% and a net margin of 19.72%. The business’s revenue was down 47.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that APA Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. APA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.26%.

APA Corp. explores for oil and natural gas through its subsidiaries. It produces oil and gas with operations in the United States, Egypt and the United Kingdom, and exploration activities offshore in Suriname. The company was founded in 1954 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

