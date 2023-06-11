Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 5,333 Shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,333 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Brown & Brown were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BRO. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. 69.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Brown & Brown alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on BRO shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $62.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Brown & Brown from $69.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Brown & Brown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.64.

Brown & Brown Stock Performance

Brown & Brown Announces Dividend

Shares of Brown & Brown stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.46 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.38. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 52 week low of $52.82 and a 52 week high of $68.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th were given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is currently 19.01%.

Brown & Brown Profile

(Get Rating)

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance program and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Brown & Brown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brown & Brown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.