Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 659 Shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TT. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 1,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Trane Technologies by 155.4% during the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Trane Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. 81.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TT opened at $176.23 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $196.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50-day moving average of $174.92 and a 200-day moving average of $177.61.

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.64 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 30.11% and a net margin of 11.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share. Trane Technologies’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Trane Technologies plc will post 8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 38.86%.

TT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barclays lifted their target price on Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $183.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $203.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Trane Technologies from $176.00 to $163.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.58.

Trane Technologies Plc engages in providing solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. It operates through the following business segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions, residential heating and cooling, and transport refrigeration systems, and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

