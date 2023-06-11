Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 747 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Bessemer Group Inc. cut its position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 747 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DLR. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 25.3% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,480,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,130,012,000 after buying an additional 4,341,066 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 131.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,993,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $701,282,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,349 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,385,149 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $539,969,000 after purchasing an additional 1,466,351 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 185.9% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 1,718,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $172,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117,161 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Digital Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,664,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,950,358,000 after purchasing an additional 687,715 shares during the period. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 0.2 %

DLR stock opened at $104.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a PE ratio of 93.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.52. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.35. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $85.76 and a 52 week high of $139.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Digital Realty Trust ( NYSE:DLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.65 by ($1.46). The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 2.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 439.64%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on DLR. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $81.00 to $80.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Digital Realty Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $113.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total transaction of $146,205.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $991,854.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Company Profile

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data "meeting place" and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

Featured Stories

