Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU) Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Blue Star Gold Corp. (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) dropped 2.5% on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.38 and last traded at C$0.39. Approximately 4,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 88,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.40.

Blue Star Gold Stock Down 2.5 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of C$27.46 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of -0.08. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.33.

Get Blue Star Gold alerts:

Blue Star Gold (CVE:BAU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blue Star Gold

Blue Star Gold Company Profile

In other news, Director Klaus Georg Schmid bought 145,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$0.49 per share, with a total value of C$70,325.00. 73.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

(Get Rating)

Blue Star Gold Corp. acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company owns a 100% interest in the Hood River property covering an area of approximately 8,015 hectares located in Nunavut, Canada. It also holds interest in the Ulu property that covers an area of 947 hectares located in western Nunavut; and the Roma Project that consists of 9 mineral claims covering an area of 7,683 hectares located in the High Lake Greenstone Belt.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Blue Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blue Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.