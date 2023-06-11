Bokf Na Acquires 347 Shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC)

Bokf Na raised its holdings in shares of EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,736 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in EVERTEC were worth $833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in EVERTEC by 15.9% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,929 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 3,976 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 27.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 4.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 47,353 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,966,000 after buying an additional 2,028 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in EVERTEC by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 32,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after acquiring an additional 11,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of EVERTEC by 4.1% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 147,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,046,000 after acquiring an additional 5,874 shares during the period. 97.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EVTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised EVERTEC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on EVERTEC from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Insider Buying and Selling

EVERTEC Stock Down 0.3 %

In other news, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total transaction of $515,562.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Joaquin A. Castrillo-Salgado sold 15,000 shares of EVERTEC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $542,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,152,312.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, EVP Paola Perez-Surillo sold 15,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.62, for a total value of $515,562.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,879.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 70,041 shares of company stock valued at $2,435,672 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EVTC opened at $36.36 on Friday. EVERTEC, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.17 and a 1-year high of $40.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.26 and a 200 day moving average of $34.19.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.08. EVERTEC had a net margin of 36.65% and a return on equity of 29.70%. The company had revenue of $159.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.17 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVERTEC, Inc. will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EVERTEC Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other. The Payment Services segment is involved in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

