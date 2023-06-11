Bokf Na Acquires 635 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Bokf Na grew its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,516 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties were worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ELS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 0.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,685,594 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,887,954,000 after acquiring an additional 184,219 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $892,530,000 after buying an additional 202,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 13.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,817,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $677,864,000 after buying an additional 1,016,542 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 3.1% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,340,771 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $209,934,000 after acquiring an additional 99,423 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,941,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $189,866,000 after buying an additional 125,031 shares in the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Equity LifeStyle Properties alerts:

Equity LifeStyle Properties Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of ELS opened at $65.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.11 billion, a PE ratio of 42.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.67. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.91 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.31). Equity LifeStyle Properties had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 18.71%. The business had revenue of $370.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.71 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.447 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.76%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.50 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.28.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity LifeStyle Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.