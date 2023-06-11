Bokf Na Acquires 8,655 Shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU)

Bokf Na grew its stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Rating) by 19.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 were worth $888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 by 2,064.9% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 596,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,368,000 after acquiring an additional 568,728 shares during the last quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at $5,586,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 during the third quarter worth $2,271,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,490,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 in the 4th quarter valued at about $966,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPXU opened at $11.87 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 has a 12-month low of $11.69 and a 12-month high of $23.86. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.12 and a 200-day moving average of $14.45.

About ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500

The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.

