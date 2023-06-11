Bokf Na Acquires Shares of 426 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bokf Na acquired a new stake in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $999,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Texas Pacific Land Price Performance

Texas Pacific Land Announces Dividend

Shares of TPL stock opened at $1,392.94 on Friday. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 1-year low of $1,275.86 and a 1-year high of $2,739.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,480.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,864.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71 and a beta of 1.85.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be issued a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is 23.06%.

About Texas Pacific Land

(Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

Further Reading

