Bokf Na Boosts Stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Bokf Na increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 137.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,559 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,540 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDV. Cowa LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 9,674.3% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 3,820,695 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,084,000 after buying an additional 3,781,606 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 74.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,163,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $329,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351,161 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,566,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291,687 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,781,116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,673,000 after acquiring an additional 683,878 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF during the first quarter worth $50,773,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

HDV stock opened at $99.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 0.81. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $91.24 and a twelve month high of $109.01. The company’s 50 day moving average is $100.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.54.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Profile

The iShares Core High Dividend ETF (HDV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Dividend Yield Focus index. The fund tracks a dividend-weighted index of 75 high-yielding US equities, screened for high earnings potential and dividend sustainability. HDV was launched on Mar 29, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

