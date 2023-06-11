Bokf Na Buys 13,586 Shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA)

Bokf Na increased its stake in shares of The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) by 28.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,281 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,586 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Duckhorn Portfolio were worth $1,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after acquiring an additional 9,252 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Duckhorn Portfolio by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 151,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,757,000 after purchasing an additional 13,629 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 27.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Duckhorn Portfolio by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 7,586 shares in the last quarter. 97.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duckhorn Portfolio from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Duckhorn Portfolio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.13.

Duckhorn Portfolio Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NAPA opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 5.18. The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.64 and a 52-week high of $21.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day moving average is $15.40.

Duckhorn Portfolio (NYSE:NAPA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 8th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Duckhorn Portfolio had a return on equity of 7.39% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $103.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $92,100,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,147,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $953,960,456.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Duckhorn Portfolio news, insider Lori Beaudoin sold 23,959 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.56, for a total value of $372,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 820,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,770,652.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Mallard Holdco, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of Duckhorn Portfolio stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.35, for a total transaction of $92,100,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,147,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $953,960,456.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Duckhorn Portfolio Company Profile

The Duckhorn Portfolio, Inc produces and sells wines in North America. It offers wines under a portfolio of brands, including Duckhorn Vineyards, Decoy, Goldeneye, Paraduxx, Migration, Canvasback, Calera, Kosta Browne, Greenwing, and Postmark. The company sells wines to distributors, and directly to retail accounts and consumers.

