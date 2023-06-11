Bokf Na Buys 6,675 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Bokf Na lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,675 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $800,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 2,793.1% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 810 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 369.2% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners now owns 1,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,436 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter worth $74,000.

NYSEARCA:SPEM opened at $34.72 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.68. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $36.44.

About SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (SPEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Emerging Markets BMI index. The fund tracks an index of emerging markets companies weighted by market cap. SPEM was launched on Mar 19, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

