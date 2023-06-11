Bokf Na Cuts Stake in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Bokf Na lessened its position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 68.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,614 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $839,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LPL Financial by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,354 shares in the last quarter. Natixis purchased a new position in LPL Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $1,232,000. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth $432,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 59.3% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,946 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director William Francis Glavin, Jr. bought 557 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $180.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,388.11. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,775 shares in the company, valued at $500,138.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LPL Financial Trading Up 1.9 %

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $228.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $205.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.00.

Shares of NASDAQ LPLA opened at $204.52 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.90. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $169.68 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The business’s 50 day moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $4.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.35 by $0.14. LPL Financial had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 55.42%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.74 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 9.22%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings, Inc serves independent financial advisors and financial institutions, providing them with the technology, research, clearing and compliance services, and practice management programs they need to create and grow their practices. It provides objective financial guidance to millions of American families seeking wealth management, retirement planning, financial planning and asset management solutions.

Further Reading

