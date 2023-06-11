Bokf Na Cuts Stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

Bokf Na trimmed its stake in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 19.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 6,049 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in TC Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 27,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in TC Energy by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,664 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of TC Energy by 43.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 878,551 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,567,000 after acquiring an additional 267,934 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TC Energy by 40.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 110,816 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,252,000 after acquiring an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of TC Energy by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,256,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,876,349,000 after purchasing an additional 993,965 shares in the last quarter. 71.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TC Energy Price Performance

TRP opened at $41.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.65 billion, a PE ratio of 33.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.18. TC Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $36.79 and a 52-week high of $57.20.

TC Energy Cuts Dividend

TC Energy ( NYSE:TRP Get Rating ) (TSE:TRP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. TC Energy had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 13.97%. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that TC Energy Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.688 dividend. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. TC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 220.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRP. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TC Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.06.

TC Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Energy Solutions, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

Further Reading

