Bokf Na Cuts Stock Holdings in Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 147,227 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 109,882 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Southwestern Energy were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kopernik Global Investors LLC raised its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 15,737,164 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $92,062,000 after buying an additional 2,638,602 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Southwestern Energy by 616.0% in the 4th quarter. Natixis now owns 1,160,000 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 998,000 shares in the last quarter. Payden & Rygel lifted its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 461,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,698,000 after purchasing an additional 60,700 shares in the last quarter. Jade Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southwestern Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Southwestern Energy by 274.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,605,989 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $21,095,000 after buying an additional 2,642,453 shares in the last quarter. 82.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on SWN shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Southwestern Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Southwestern Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Southwestern Energy from $7.50 to $7.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Southwestern Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.85.

SWN opened at $5.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Southwestern Energy has a twelve month low of $4.57 and a twelve month high of $9.34. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day moving average is $5.41.

Southwestern Energy (NYSE:SWN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The energy company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Southwestern Energy had a net margin of 45.59% and a return on equity of 41.76%. The business’s revenue was down 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Southwestern Energy will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Southwestern Energy Co is a holding company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It operates through the Exploration and Production (E&P), and Marketing segments. The E&P segment includes operations in northeast Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and southwest Pennsylvania, The Marketing segment deals in the marketing and transportation of natural gas, oil and NGLs primarily produced in E&P.

