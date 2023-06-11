Bokf Na Decreases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Sanofi Price Performance

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82.

Sanofi Cuts Dividend

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.06. Sanofi had a net margin of 15.41% and a return on equity of 28.45%. The company had revenue of $10.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.60 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Sanofi will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.