Bokf Na Decreases Holdings in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Bokf Na cut its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,356 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sanofi by 60.2% in the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.04% of the company’s stock.
Sanofi Price Performance
NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $129.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.66. Sanofi has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $57.82.
Sanofi Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be paid a dividend of $1.377 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. Sanofi’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.46%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sanofi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 13th. Barclays raised Sanofi from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Argus lifted their target price on shares of Sanofi from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.
Sanofi Profile
Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sanofi (SNY)
- FuelCell Is Back To Realistic Valuation
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/4 – 6/9
- Cactus Opens The Cash Flow Wellhead With Flexsteel Acquisition
- Tax Software Specialist Vertex In Buy Zone After Base Breakout
- What is a Mutual Fund? How Does it Work?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.