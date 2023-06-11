Bokf Na Decreases Holdings in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Bokf Na lessened its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,376 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 909 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $956,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SEDG. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,243,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $519,190,000 after purchasing an additional 49,486 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 962,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $272,034,000 after purchasing an additional 21,350 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 759,071 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $215,022,000 after purchasing an additional 420,689 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in SolarEdge Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 692,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $196,253,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 624,316 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $176,850,000 after buying an additional 69,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $282.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.04, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 2.63. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $293.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.23. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $190.15 and a 1 year high of $375.90.

SolarEdge Technologies ( NASDAQ:SEDG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.85. SolarEdge Technologies had a net margin of 5.86% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company had revenue of $943.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $929.37 million. Equities analysts forecast that SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $351.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $370.00 to $368.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $392.00 to $390.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $370.00 price target (down from $374.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on SolarEdge Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $418.00 target price for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $374.26.

In other SolarEdge Technologies news, insider Meir Adest sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.81, for a total transaction of $769,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 134,177 shares in the company, valued at $41,301,022.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc engages in the development of energy technology, which provides inverter solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Solar and All Other. The Solar segment includes the design, development, manufacturing, and sales of an inverter solution designed to maximize power generation.

