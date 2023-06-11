Bokf Na Decreases Position in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 44.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,840 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 5,385 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PPG. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in PPG Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its position in PPG Industries by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 238 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PPG Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 45.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in PPG Industries in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PPG shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. KeyCorp raised their price target on PPG Industries from $162.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PPG Industries from $150.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PPG Industries from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $128.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.28.

PPG Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:PPG opened at $139.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $32.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.57. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $145.51.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PPG Industries Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 9th. PPG Industries’s payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating).

