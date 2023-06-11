Bokf Na Decreases Position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Bokf Na lessened its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,736 shares of the company’s stock after selling 191 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $867,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VONG. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 4,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $57,000. KC Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the first quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 29,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,840,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock opened at $67.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.31. The firm has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.98 and a 52 week high of $68.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 24th were paid a $0.128 dividend. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 23rd.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

