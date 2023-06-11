Bokf Na Decreases Stock Holdings in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Bokf Na trimmed its holdings in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 30.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,782 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 8,036 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in Cognex were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Cognex by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 793 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Cognex by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Cognex by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Cognex by 136.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,248 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 68.0% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,124 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.24% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CGNX shares. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on Cognex from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on Cognex from $50.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.17.

NASDAQ:CGNX opened at $55.30 on Friday. Cognex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $40.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.24. The stock has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30 and a beta of 1.60.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.00%.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

