Bokf Na Grows Position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Bokf Na raised its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 289 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth $451,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,426,000 after acquiring an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $424,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,119 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $11,634,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

NYSE:MLM opened at $427.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $380.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $361.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $428.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $1.17. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

