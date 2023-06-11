Bokf Na Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Bokf Na boosted its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) by 21.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the quarter. Bokf Na’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.58% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 0.1 %

DIA opened at $339.27 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $335.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.24. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $286.62 and a one year high of $348.22.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.