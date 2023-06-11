Bokf Na Has $1.02 Million Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Bokf Na reduced its position in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,239 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 64 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Landstar System by 32.3% in the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 393 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of Landstar System by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 388 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landstar System by 92.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 596 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Landstar System by 109.0% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 558 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 291 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Landstar System alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on LSTR shares. Susquehanna reduced their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $170.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Landstar System from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Landstar System from $184.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Landstar System in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Landstar System presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.83.

Insider Transactions at Landstar System

Landstar System Trading Down 0.2 %

In other Landstar System news, CEO James B. Gattoni sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.95, for a total transaction of $3,958,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 68,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,986,593.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ LSTR opened at $187.37 on Friday. Landstar System, Inc. has a twelve month low of $137.15 and a twelve month high of $189.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.73 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.29 and its 200 day moving average is $175.22.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. Landstar System had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.34 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Landstar System Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 11.34%.

Landstar System Profile

(Get Rating)

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LSTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Landstar System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Landstar System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.