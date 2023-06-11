Bokf Na Has $1.03 Million Position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Bokf Na cut its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) by 10.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,480 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,405 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IWL. SouthState Corp bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 1,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWL stock opened at $103.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.49. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.54 and a fifty-two week high of $103.57. The company has a market cap of $850.16 million, a P/E ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Russell Top 200 ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.